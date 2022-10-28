Today's best Black Friday deal is the AirPods Pro down to their lowest price of 2022

Early Black Friday deals are starting to drop as we get, and today's best offer is on the best-selling AirPods Pro, which are back in stock and on sale for $169.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price.



Black Friday deals on AirPods are always some of the most popular bargains, and historically, the best offers tend to sell out during the shopping weekend. While we predict the AirPods will drop to last year's price on Black Friday proper, today's deal is only $10 more, and you're guaranteed to walk away with the best-selling earbuds.

Early Black Friday deal: Apple AirPods Pro

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 - Our favorite early Black Friday deal is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $169.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You'll have to act fast, though, the earbuds have recently been out of stock at Amazon, and today's price is the best deal we've seen all year. The 1st generation AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple's first generation AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life and up to four hours of listening time on one charge.

