This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar deal is the budget Black Friday deal I'd get

If you're looking for a home theater sound upgrade on a budget, I think the best affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar deal going right now is the Samsung HW-Q700B, which is its lowest-ever price in the US and UK right now.

In the US, you can get the Samsung HW-Q700B for just $397 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (down from $697), while in the UK you can get the same soundbar for £435 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) (down from £699).

The Samsung HW-Q700B deliver 3.1.2 channels of sound, including genuine upfiring height speakers, rather than just virtualizing height using clever processing technology. We've been working on our review of the HW-Q700B, and while we can't spoil the score, here's a sneak peek: "The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound… It comes highly recommended."

Our review will also praise it for its dynamic audio performance, for being Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible, and for providing HDMI passthrough, so you don't lose the use of an HDMI port by connecting it. It's absolutely one of the best Black Friday deals this year.

Not in the US? Scroll down for today's UK deal

Today's best Samsung HW-Q700B deal in the US

Samsung HW-Q700B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $679 now $397 at Amazon

This soundbar features high-end audio compatibility, at a record-low price with this deal. You get front, center and left drivers in the soundbar for excellent width, plus two upwards-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos, plus a wireless subwoofer. Its size is suitable for TVs of 48 inches and up, and it instantly adds powerful, detailed dynamic sound for movies. You can add wireless rear speakers later too, if you want.

Today's best Samsung HW-Q700B deal in the UK

Samsung HW-Q700B Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £699 now £435 at Amazon

I've said this Black Friday that I think the Sonos Beam soundbar's offers are unbeatable for its price and size – and that's still true. But if you can spare just a little extra budget and you have a larger TV, the Samsung HW-Q700B is the soundbar I'd buy personally in today's deals.

Nobody else is delivering a more impressive level of dynamic sound with precise Dolby Atmos 3D effects for the price than Samsung – this is just an excellent investment for under $400/£450. Having real dedicated channels for the width and height channels really helps the best soundbars to provide audio that's more cinematic.

Samsung's soundbars are very practical too – this one is fairly low in height, it provides 4K HDR HDMI passthrough, and it features Wi-Fi for streaming from your phone to play music through it.

We've got more of the best Black Friday soundbar deals if you want to browse even bigger and more impressive options…

