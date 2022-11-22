I think these Black Friday Sonos Beam deals are unbeatable soundbar bargains

In the past, you were lucky to find any big Black Friday offers on Sonos products, but this year there's a great range of Black Friday Sonos deals, including on its super-popular soundbars.

There's a bunch of really tempting stuff there, but what really impresses me are the deals on the Sonos Beam (2nd Gen), the company's smaller and cheaper Dolby Atmos soundbar. You can get the latest Sonos Beam for just $359 at Amazon (down from $449) (opens in new tab) in the US, or in the UK you can get the Beam for for $349 from Amazon UK (down from £449) (opens in new tab).

The Beam is small enough to use with TVs from 43 inches, but its sound is big and powerful enough to pair with TVs up to 55 inches, no question – I've even used it with a 65-inch screen, and it doesn't feel out of place as long as your room isn't huge.

It delivers impressive bass for a small soundbar without using a subwoofer, and although its Dolby Atmos support is virtual (there are no upfiring speakers), it adds great height and width to the sound. At this price, it's one of the best Black Friday deals going, no question.

Today's best Sonos Beam Black Friday US deal

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: was $449 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2nd generation Sonos Beam hits its lowest-ever price with this excellent 20% discount. The compact and stylish soundbar features excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and immersive virtual Dolby Atmos support. Its size is great for TVs between 43 inches and 58 inches.

Today's best Sonos Beam Black Friday UK deal

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £449 now £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar launched in October 2021, and while we have seen a few discounts to date, this is £50 cheaper than we've ever seen it. For your money you're getting a compact, stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem, and immersive virtual Atmos support.

In our Sonos Beam 2nd Gen review, we gave it a glowing recommendation – and I recently re-tested it alongside all of Sonos' soundbars with the new Sonos Sub Mini, and it seriously impressed me all over again.

In a medium-sized living space, the difference in width of the sound compared to the more expensive and much fancier Sonos Arc is far less than you'd expect. Obviously, the big soundbar wins out when it comes to being more dynamic and precise overall, but the Sonos Beam's greatest trick is that much bigger and beefier soundbars don't immediately knock it out in one blow. Like Rocky, its victory is to go the whole fight, against a more impressive opponent.

So for under $350 / £350, I don't think there's any other soundbar that's such an impressive and complete package without using an extra subwoofer to augment its sound, which not everyone wants.

And it's easy to upgrade the Beam in the future to a full surround system, by adding Sonos One units (which are also on-sale now… just saying). I've got this setup at home, and the Ones make for great rear speakers thanks to their own precise and detailed sound with better bass than you'd expect.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals