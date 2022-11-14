This RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal is just £949 in the Very Black Friday sale

The retailer Very has already launched its Black Friday deals this week and offering the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've seen in the form of this MSI Katana GF66 for £949 (was £1,399) (opens in new tab).

While we've seen this one crop up for £999 before at both Currys and Amazon, Very's latest price is a current record-low on what was already an amazing value RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal.

Alongside a powerful GPU, this machine also features an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, all of which are pretty damn speedy for the money. While the CPU is a little older now (it's last year's model), it's more than capable of keeping up with that RTX 3070 and pushing out some serious performance. Having 16GB straight out of the box is also decent, ensuring you don't need to do any upgrades yourself to unlock this machine's true potential.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, then there are some other really great Black Friday gaming laptop deals to check out this week. For those on more of a budget, consider this Gigabyte G5 at Currys for £699 (was £899) (opens in new tab) at Currys, which features an absolutely amazing price for a machine with an RTX 3060 graphics card. On the higher-end side of things, we'd recommend this Lenovo Legion 5i for £1,499 (was £1,699) (opens in new tab) at Currys - another superbly priced machine that features a beefy RTX 3070 graphics card. If you're interested, you can read more about these two machines just down below. Also, be sure to check out our main Black Friday deals page for more of our ongoing coverage of this huge mega-sale.

Outside of the UK? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

RTX 3070 Black Friday gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £1,399 now £949 at Very (opens in new tab)

We've seen this MSI Katana listed for £999 at both Currys and Amazon before but Very has snuck in with an awesome record-breaking price for Black Friday. While not cheap, this machine is incredible value thanks to its speedy RTX 3070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, all of which are fantastic for the price. Overall, this is an incredibly impressive machine and one that won't let you down if you're on the hunt for performance.

See more: check out all of today's Black Friday deals at Very (opens in new tab)

More Black Friday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 KD 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £899 now £699 at Currys (opens in new tab)

You can save a whopping £200 on this incredibly well-priced RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale this week. This is, so far, the cheapest machine we've spotted with this powerful graphics card and the 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Core i5-11400H processer ain't half bad either. Throw in a cheap RAM kit to boost up to 16GB and you've got an extremely cost-effective and powerful machine for 1080p gaming.