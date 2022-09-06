This RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal is just £679 – the lowest price we've ever seen

On the hunt for gaming laptop deals before you head off to uni in September? This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for £679.97 (was £999 (opens in new tab)) deal at Laptops Direct is offering unbeatable value right now.

It's the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've ever seen in the UK that features a powerful RTX 3060 graphics card – a component that was the reserve of much higher-priced models until very recently. Just this feature alone is going to get you some very, very respectable frame rates in even the latest games, which is something you can't usually say for cheaper gaming laptop deals in this price range.

Backing up the RTX 3060 is a lineup of an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD – all fairly respectable specs for the money. The CPU is definitely a bit older in this machine, but it's still serviceable – plus, you've got a nice bit of storage too in the form of a fairly generous solid state drive.

Put this all together and you've got the perfect mid-range gaming laptop deal for the budget-conscious. Those heading off to uni should definitely check this one out – not only does it come in at a reasonable price point, but it's also got plenty of power for both work and play.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop: £999 £679.97 at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

Save £320 - This IdeaPad 3 deal at Laptops Direct is the first time we've seen a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 graphics card drop below £700. The powerful GPU, alongside a Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, makes this machine exceptional value for the money. If you're on a budget but want a machine with a bit of power, this laptop is easily one of the best deals we've seen all year. Note, if this listing sells out, you can also find this model on sale on Amazon for £729 (opens in new tab).

