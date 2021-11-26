This monster printer could be the perfect Black Friday purchase, but stock is running low

There have been Black Friday deals aplenty today on all kinds of printers and office equipment, but few Black Friday printer deals caught our attention like this one.

The monstrous Canon imageClass MF445dw all-in-one mono laser printer is currently available at over half off at Adorama, where it’s listed for just $359 (down from $795).

Stock is apparently running low, however, and our data shows printers are in high demand today, so you may need to move fast. (Not in the US? Scroll down for great printer deals available in your region).

Canon imageCLASS MF445dw wireless laser printer - $795 $359 from Adorama

Save 55% - This black and white laser printer from Canon boasts a whopping 900-sheet tray capacity and churns out prints at up to 40ppm. At better than half price, it's got to be worth a look.

Sure, this machine is technically aimed at small and medium-sized businesses, but there’s no reason remote workers in need of a reliable laser printer wouldn’t benefit too. And at this price, it’s really not all that much more expensive than poorer-performing alternatives designed for home use.

In addition to high-quality black and white printing, the imageClass MF445dw also offers copying, scanning and fax functionality, all of which is controlled via a simple touch-screen interface.

Despite the fact the machine churns out an impressive 40 pages per minute, it’s also nice and quiet, which could be important if you’re easily thrown off-rhythm by noise and other distractions.

With high-yield toner and a maximum tray capacity of 900 sheets, meanwhile, it will very much be a case of set and forget. Ideal.

Of course, if your home office is too cramped for a machine that’s almost a meter wide, or if color printing is a must, the imageClass MF445dw won’t be for you – you may want to check out the best Black Friday printer deals we've found. It’s also a little industrial-looking, as you’d expect from a business-focused machine. But if none of this bothers you, this deal could prove mightily tempting.

