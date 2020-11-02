This Lenovo 3 Chromebook was already a steal - but it's even better on sale

When it comes to Chromebooks, you're already getting a fantastic value, so it's even more of a steal when you come across one on sale, like this Lenovo 3 Chromebook for just $169.99 over at Walmart (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Lenovo 3 11.6-inch Chromebook: $199.99 $169.99 at Walmart

When it comes to low cost Chromebooks, you don't need to sacrifice quality to get a deal. With an Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC flash memory, a 11.6-inch HD display, and a 720p front-facing webcam, this is the perfect laptop to help keep in touch with loved one and take care of your general computing needs. View Deal

Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops out there, but fortunately, they don't need to be. With the lightweight Chrome OS keeping system overhead low, you can get away with more affordable components, making a Chromebook an excellent low-cost alternative for your general computing needs.

The Lenovo 3 Chromebook, for instance, features a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC flash storage, an 11.6-inch HD display with a front-facing HD webcam, making it perfect for video conferencing with loved ones when you can't see them in person.

With the Chrome OS' simple and intuitive interface, it's the perfect laptop for those not, well, how to put this, well-versed in the ways of the computer. If you've got family that you can't physically be around this holiday season, as we all do, the Lenovo 3 Chromebook is a great way to keep in touch with family.

Lenovo 3 Chromebook deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get some great deals on the Lenovo 3 Chromebook, wherever you are.