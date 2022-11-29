This is your last chance to save 60% off a robot vacuum for Cyber Monday

This is one of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals we've seen: Lowe's is still selling the Neato Robotics D7 for just $179.99 at lowes.com (opens in new tab), which is a massive $270 / 60% saving on the regular price of $449.99.

It's easily one of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals that's still available, although, as with the other Cyber Monday deals, all good things must come to an end, and we're facing the risk that stock is going to run out, especially on deals as good as this one.

Even Amazon, which usually has some of the most competitive deals on just about every product under the sun, has never dropped the price of this robot vacuum below $399.99. But note that Lowe’s Cyber Monday deal only lasts until tomorrow (November 30), so you’ll have to press that 'buy now' button before the month is out – and given how good this deal is we suggest that you don’t hang about.

If you’re wondering why it's so heavily discounted, the Neato Robotics D7 is an older model. You won’t find it on Neato’s website – instead, you’ll find the D8, D9 and D10. However, considering how well it performed for us when we tested it – it scored 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Neato Robotics D7 review , it’s still going to do a fantastic job cleaning. We praised it for its cleaning performance, clean look, and the ease of controlling where it does and doesn’t clean.

Today's best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal

(opens in new tab) Neato Robotics Neato D7: was $449.99 now $179.99 at Lowes (opens in new tab)

You can save 60% / $270 with this excellent and still-available Cyber Monday deal. LaserSmart mapping and navigation combined with corner clever technology promises to track down dirt, hair, and allergens, and you can set up virtual no-go areas for where you don't want or need it to clean. If the mega saving doesn't cinch the deal for you, shipping is free, or you can select free store pickup where available.

If you’re concerned about getting an older robot vacuum, there are quite a few alternatives on sale. For example, you can still find plenty of Roomba Cyber Monday Deals (many of which are a continuation from Black Friday) with up to $400 off, though you won’t find anything this cheap unless it was already a budget model. If you’re looking for a more current member of Neato’s lineup, you’ll see sales, albeit not as big, on all the brand's offerings.

More Cyber Monday vacuum deals in the US

Amazon: browse Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: save up to $400 on floorcare (opens in new tab)

Dyson: save up to $220 on vacuums (opens in new tab)

Home Depot: up to $200 off (opens in new tab)

Shark: save up to $280 on vacuums (opens in new tab)

Walmart: discounts of up to $300 (opens in new tab)

Target: up to 50% off original prices (opens in new tab)

Wayfair: browse great Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab)