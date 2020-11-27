This is the cheapest Chromebook in stock right now this Black Friday

Cheapest Chromebook in stock Lenovo Chromebook S330 14-inch: $299 $159 at Walmart

When it comes to Chromebooks, you're already getting a fantastic value, so it's even more of a steal when you come across one on sale on Black Friday, like this Lenovo S330 Chromebook for just $159 over at Walmart (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops out there, but fortunately, they don't need to be. With the lightweight Chrome OS keeping system overhead low, you can get away with more affordable components, making a Chromebook an excellent low-cost alternative for your general computing needs.

The Lenovo S330 Chromebook, for instance, features a quad-core Mediatek processor, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC flash storage, a 14-inch HD display with a front-facing HD webcam, making it perfect for video conferencing with loved ones when you can't see them in person, for virtual school activities or girl guide meetings.

We also love the fact that it has 100GB Google cloud storage via Google One with a full array of expansion slots and connectors, two 2W speakers and a 10 hour battery life, keeping it as long as possible from the mains outlet.

With the Chrome OS' simple and intuitive interface, it's the perfect laptop for those not, well, how to put this, well-versed in the ways of the computer. If you've got family that you can't physically be around this holiday season, as we all do, the Lenovo S330 Chromebook is a great way to keep in touch with family.

