This gorgeous little printer ticks all the right boxes this Black Friday

With Black Friday deals flying in from all directions, it can be tough to catch the very best Black Friday printer deals - and then the the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 zips in.

This Epson printer deal immediately caught our eye, striking an excellent balance between feature set, affordability and print quality.

The ET-2800 is cheapest right now at Office Depot, which is selling the machine for just $199.99 , down from $249.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Black Friday printer deals available in your region)

Today’s best Black Friday printer deals

$199.99 from OfficeDepot Epson EcoTank ET-2800 all-in-one color printer - $249.99 $199.99 from OfficeDepot

Save 20% - This Epson printer might be a little slow, but it certainly prints gorgeous, high-resolution images. The tank refill system will also appeal to eco-conscious buyers. At this price, what's not to like?

With supply constraints disincentivizing retailers from discounting some product lines this year, top-tier Black Friday printer deals have been a little more difficult to come by.

We think you’ll be served well by the EcoTank ET-2800, which offers high-quality printing (at 5760 x 1330 dpi resolution), as well as scanning and copying functionality - all packed within an attractive and compact shell.

Another major advantage is the printer’s ink-refill mechanism, which does away with traditional cartridges in favor of a tank-based system. Eco-conscious buyers in particular will appreciate the feature, because it means empty cartridges won’t end up in landfill.

This largest drawback is the low print speed: In mono, the ET-2800 can print at a workable 10ppm, but maxes out at 5ppm for color prints. If you’re looking to print many photos at once, or even a long work document, you might end up pulling your hair out.

All-in-all, though, you could do a lot worse than the EcoTank ET-2800, especially at this price.

More printer deals

If you’re looking for something a little different, check out these alternative printer deals available in your region: