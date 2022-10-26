This Asus TUF Gaming F17 deal gets you a gaming laptop for less than $700

Amazon always has plenty of great gaming laptop deals around this time of year, and this ASUS TUF Gaming F17 deal is no exception. Normally it's difficult to find any gaming machine, especially one with good specs, for under $1,000, but this deal marks the price below even that – and this machine can handle most of your PC game library with ease.

As we head for Black Friday and the festive shopping season, it's always a great idea to check out deals for products that you've been eyeing throughout the year. And thanks to our Black Friday deals round-up, finding the best prices during this cost-of-living crisis has never been easier.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 gaming laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – This laptop was already a great price at under $1,000, but with this markdown it's an absolute steal. You get a solid 516GB of hard drive, 8GB of fully upgradable RAM, a Core i5 CPU, and an RTX 3050 GPU. For less than $700 you're getting a great laptop that can handle most PC games at high settings – although as with any gaming laptop, the battery life isn't so great.

Most gaming laptops are priced well over $1,000 and even with sales, prices rarely dip below that threshold. So nabbing a pretty recent machine for less than $700 is an absolute steal, especially one with solid specs like a Core i5 and RTX 3050.

Take advantage of this deal now if you've been looking for a cheaper gaming laptop, as finding something even close to this will be a big ask, even on Black Friday itself.

More ASUS TUF Gaming F17 deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals