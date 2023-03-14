This Asus ROG gaming PC gets a huge $350 price cut at Best Buy

Best Buy has some excellent prices on gaming PC deals this week, and this Asus ROG gaming desktop is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a budget machine.

The $350 price cut on this work machine drops it to $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), making it quite affordable for those looking for a gaming desktop PC well below $1000. And the specs on this machine - an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage - it'll run some of the best PC games quite well.

This is easily the best budget gaming PC for those needing a gaming rig that can run most titles without breaking the bank. And since it's a PC, you can upgrade the storage, processor, or graphics card at your leisure. So if you're looking for a budget gaming PC that won't strain your budget, this is the perfect deal for you.

Asus ROG gaming PC deal

This gaming desktop machine is a great choice for gamers on a budget in need of a reliable PC. It sports an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

This Asus ROG gaming desktop is a great deal for gamers who want a PC but are on a budget. And, like many gaming rigs, this PC also doubles as a solid productivity machine. It comes with an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The GPU is a mid-range older option so it still holds up well for most gaming needs.

Since it's a PC, both memory and storage are upgradable, which gives this budget machine added longevity. Added to that, it has a great port selection, though it's definitely on the larger size like most other gaming setups. Despite that, this is a great budget machine all around for those needing something fast and reliable.

More Asus ROG deals

