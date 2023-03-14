This Asus ROG gaming PC gets a huge $350 price cut at Best Buy

By Allisa James
published

This is the perfect deal for gamers on the hunt for a great price

large black gaming PC against green background
(Image credit: Future)

Best Buy has some excellent prices on gaming PC deals this week, and this Asus ROG gaming desktop is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a budget machine.

The $350 price cut on this work machine drops it to $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), making it quite affordable for those looking for a gaming desktop PC well below $1000. And the specs on this machine - an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage - it'll run some of the best PC games quite well.

This is easily the best budget gaming PC for those needing a gaming rig that can run most titles without breaking the bank. And since it's a PC, you can upgrade the storage, processor, or graphics card at your leisure. So if you're looking for a budget gaming PC that won't strain your budget, this is the perfect deal for you.

Asus ROG gaming PC deal

Asus ROG gaming PC: was (opens in new tab)

Asus ROG gaming PC: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This gaming desktop machine is a great choice for gamers on a budget in need of a reliable PC. It sports an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

This Asus ROG gaming desktop is a great deal for gamers who want a PC but are on a budget. And, like many gaming rigs, this PC also doubles as a solid productivity machine. It comes with an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The GPU is a mid-range older option so it still holds up well for most gaming needs.

Since it's a PC, both memory and storage are upgradable, which gives this budget machine added longevity. Added to that, it has a great port selection, though it's definitely on the larger size like most other gaming setups. Despite that, this is a great budget machine all around for those needing something fast and reliable.

More Asus ROG deals

You can also check out our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals, and you can grab yourself a cheap gaming PC deal as well.

Allisa James
Allisa James
Computing Staff Writer

Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.