This AMD Ryzen 9 5950X deal brings it down to the lowest price we've seen

Though the Zen 4 processors are upon us, there are still plenty of powerful gems from the previous generation. One such processor is the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, a high-end chip with a 16-core, 32-thread count and a huge 4.9GHz boost clock. At one point it was a part of the best AMD processors list, which was very much deserved.

Its original price was $799, but thanks to an excellent discount it's at its lowest price in quite some time. This AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is currently $497.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab), which puts it at an excellent $300 discount and pricing it under $500.

If you need a solid processor for productivity or creative work, then this is a great deal to take advantage of right now.

Still one of the best AMD processors, even with the Zen 4 generation chips dropping. It sports a 16-core, 32-thread count, 4.9GHz boost, 72 MB L2+L3 cache, and 105W TDP. And for this price, it's a complete steal.

The best AMD processors rival Intel silicon, and the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is no exception as being worthy competition for the 12th generation Intel CPUs. But though this is a powerful chip, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X isn't perfect either.

Its main drawback at the time of release was its pricing, which was quite expensive especially compared to other 5000-series chips that were less pricey but not much less powerful than the 5950X. It also uses DDR4 instead of DDR5 RAM, which could be a drawback for someone who wants nothing but the newest and best but for most players this is a non-issue.

