This 50% discount off photo books and more could make the perfect Mother's Day gift

Flowers are fine and chocolates are never a bad choice. But if you want to treat mom to something a bit more personal this Mother's Day, then a new offer from the US's best photo book company Mixbook could really make your gift really stand out on May 8.

When you head to its site now and make any purchase - from photo books to canvas, acrylic and metal prints - all you have to do is enter the coupon code MDAY22B at the checkout and you'll see 50% removed from the total price.

If you're new to Mixbook, you'll be pleased to know that there are thousands of templates to choose from. So whether you're creating a photo book memorializing precious moments with your mom, gathering up a collection of baby snaps or just want to gift a print of a special time to hang on the wall, the choice is absolutely yours from design to finish.

Personalized Mother's Day gifts for 50% off

Mixbook: 50% off with code MDAY22B

What makes Mixbook such a popular service is its combination of usability, quality and value. And an extra 50% off only makes it more tempting. Just note that the company recommends that you get your order in before April 25 to make absolutely sure that your gift arrives well in time for Mother's Day (and the offer ends on May 2).

Is Mixbook a good photo book service to use?

Mixbook offers extremely high quality prints, straightforward and easy to use software and over 500 themes to choose from - so no matter what you're looking for, Mixbook has got it.

Plus it has a brilliant selection of paper and cover options so you can create your photo book exactly as you'd like it. Speaking of customized products, Mixbook has a wide range of backgrounds, materials, stickers and fully editable templates to pick from as well - so your photo book can be truly unique.

Still making up your mind of what to buy mom? See if there's something on our full Mother's Day 2022 gift guide that you think would really make her smile.