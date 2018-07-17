There's another GeForce GTX 1080 for under $500, but not on Amazon

There might be a lot of great deals for Amazon Prime Day, but this awesome GeForce GTX 1080 deal comes from B&H Photo. It's offering an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming with 8GB of VRAM for $469 after a discount and two rebates worth $20 each.

Even before the rebates, this deal is as good as the one we saw from Amazon on a similar GTX 1080 graphics card. But, B&H Photo isn't just offering the graphics card for this price. It's also throwing in an EVGA SuperNova 750W 80+ Gold fully modular power supply.

If you're looking to take your PC gaming to the next level with a big upgrade, this is one solid starter kit. The graphics card will give you the performance, and the power supply will give it the juice it needs to run. Plus, with the modular design of the PSU, you can keep your cable management clean by leaving out any unnecessary cables.

This deal is only available today, and B&H Photo is offering free expedited shipping. If you missed the Amazon GTX 1080 deal, this one might be for you.