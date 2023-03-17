The PSVR 2 is AU$100 off, but does that solve its price problem?

Released back in February 2023, the long-awaited PSVR 2 hit stores with what appeared to be a hefty price tag. In Australia, you were going to have to fork out AU$879 on release to experience this latest VR tech, and that’s if you already had a PlayStation 5 to pair it with.

So now that it’s scored a saving of over AU$105 during this Afterpay Day sale, has the PSVR 2’s price problem finally been solved?

This is the first big discount we’ve seen on the PlayStation VR 2. While it equates to only 12% off the RRP, it’s unlikely you’ll find a bigger saving for this virtual reality headset anytime soon. AU$774 might still seem like a steep cost, but it does finally fall below the regular retail price of the PS5 console itself – though only just.

(opens in new tab) PSVR 2 | AU$879 AU$773.50 at The Gamesmen eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$105.50) Jump into virtual reality – the PSVR 2 headset has a saving of AU$105 off up for grabs with the code APAYDAY3. You’ll also need to pay using Afterpay and have until Sunday March 19 11:59PM AEST (or while stocks last) to claim this bargain. Just note, this listing has its original price listed higher than its actual RRP, so you’re only getting 12% off its regular price instead of the full 15% on offer from the coupon.

What you’re paying for here is a fully immersive visual experience backed up by some hefty specs, as the PSVR 2 features an OLED HDR display with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, so you can expect both smooth and vibrant graphics. Plus, you’re getting a field of view that’s 110º and spatial audio built in to further enhance the in-game experience.

While motion accuracy on the accompanying Sense controllers is phenomenal – so you won’t experience delayed movement in game – the battery life on them is pretty disappointing, only offering around 5-6 hours before needing to be recharged. However, they feel just like two halves of a DualSense wireless controller, so the learning curve for these controllers is significantly smaller than you might expect for existing PlayStation gamers.

There’s also no shortage of PSVR 2 games either. From adventures with stunning landscapes in Horizon: Call of the Mountain to horrifying graphics in Resident Evil Village and the just-released The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, there’s a whole suite of games that offer a variety of experiences for fans of virtual reality. Even puzzlers can enjoy Tetris Effect with the PSVR 2, and with the combination between the headset’s spatial audio and the PS5’s 3D audio you’re also going to be treated to a spectacular audio experience in this game as well.

So if you already have a PS5, and have the cash to splurge on the latest virtual reality headset, then now is the best time yet to pick up the PSVR 2 if you’ve got your heart set on it. However, given that headset is only a month old, this is the first big discount it’s earned and there is a chance of better offers further down the line if you can hold out.

There is a catch for this particular offer though – you’ll need to use Afterpay to grab this bargain. Having the option to pay off this VR headset in instalments can help take the sting out of its high price tag (despite the discount) in one go, but we suggest reading the fine print of Afterpay’s policies to make sure you’re comfortable signing up with the Buy Now Pay Later service before purchase.

Historically the PlayStation 5 has been hard to get your hands on – let alone at a discounted price. But if you’ve been lucky enough to already have one, or are scoring one of the deals currently on offer, then this PSVR 2 is definitely worth considering if you’ve been wanting to jump into VR.