The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has just hit its lowest price yet

You can now get a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with 256GB of memory from the OnePlus store for just £799 (was £899) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price since the device was launched earlier this year.

It's worth noting that this deal is specifically for the 256GB model which will give you double the space to store all the amazing pictures you can take with the OnePlus 10 Pro's spectacular camera. At this price, you'll be buying a Pro model at a similar price to its budget sister handset, the OnePlus 10T.

If you're an Android fan and want to save money on a best-in-class device this is currently one of the best Android phone deals on the market. The camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro might not quite be comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S22, but it's still one of the best camera phones we have tested.

The battery on this handset is also really impressive and only takes half an hour to fully charge, while the 6.7-inch 2k display is great for streaming shows and playing games.

The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't the 'flagship killer' that it used to be due to its fairly high cost, but it's still pretty cheap compared to the flagship devices from other brands. And, with this deal, you could be getting yourself a real bargain.

OnePlus 10 Pro: from £899 £799 at OnePlus

Save £100 – If you're looking for a flagship device with lots of storage, a great screen, and a fast-charging, long-lasting battery, this deal might just be the thing for you. OnePlus 10 Pro has been one of the highlight devices launched in 2022 and is now discounted by £100.

