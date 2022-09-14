The new Apple MacBook Air M2 is still $100 off at Amazon - but for how long?

The latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is on sale for just $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today with a generous $100 off the brand's latest flagship ultrabook.

Originally posted last week as part of the retailer's Labor Day sale, this discount is the first, biggest, and only price cut we've seen yet since the device was launched barely 2 months ago. It's unusual for Amazon to offer such a generous discount so soon after launch so we're not expecting this one to hang around for much longer.

With the latest M2 chip inside, the latest MacBook Air M2 is a great buy if you're looking for a powerful yet lightweight machine. Carrying over the innovative fanless design from the previous M1 model, you're getting an extremely slim ultrabook here with almost unbeatable battery life. A newly designed display with slimmer bezels also lends it a much more modern design versus the older model.

It's still a pricey buy, however. If you're on more of a budget then you could also check out the older 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1, which is currently on sale for $899 (was $999) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This older model, while not as powerful or modern as the latest iteration, does still hold up nicely if you're looking for a decent ultrabook with heaps of battery life. Note, however, that we've seen this one go for $799 previously, which is a price that's likely to crop up again with Black Friday quickly closing in.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022, 256GB): $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The stunning Apple MacBook Air M2 is still $100 off at Amazon today with its lowest ever price since launch. We previously questioned the value of this new machine but today's price at Amazon goes a long way in offering more value. If you're looking for a premium ultrabook with incredible performance, battery life, and a quality display, there's not much that can challenge the latest MacBook Air - aside from the Pro models, that is.

