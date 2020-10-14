The Jabra Elite 85h at $180 is the best Prime Day deal for noise-cancelling headphones

If you’ve had your eye on the Sony WH-1000XM4 but just can’t justify their exorbitant price, check out today’s Amazon Prime Day deal on the Jabra Elite 85H that shaves $70 off their already-low regular price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

At $179.99, the Jabra Elite 85H are significantly less expensive than the Sony WH-1000XM4 but they’re really in the same class: both offer cutting-edge noise-cancellation as well as a long-lasting battery and built-in smart assistants (both sets of headphones support Alexa and Google Assistant).

The catch? The Jabra deal will only be around for 24 hours and once it's gone, we might not see another until Black Friday 2020, if at all.

Jabra Elite 85H: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah.

In our review of the Jabra Elite 85H we lauded their class-leading battery life, terrific call quality, impressive noise-cancelling and understated style. In fact, the only area where they can’t compete with the Sony is in their codec support - the WH-1000XM4 supports LDAC and AAC, while the Elite 85H only supports SBC and AAC. (Neither support aptX, weirdly.)

Looking for true wireless earbuds? You can also save on the Jabra Elite 65t this Prime Day:

Jabra Elite 65t: $119.99 $97.58 at Amazon

With $20 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for just under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.

