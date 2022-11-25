The best Samsung TV Black Friday deals 2022: cheap QLED and mini-LED 4K TVs

The Samsung TV Black Friday deals have arrived. The world's biggest sales period of the year, aka Black Friday, is actually upon us now and there are an absolute ton of brilliant Black Friday deals for you to cast your eyes over.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is getting in on the act with a whole range of products, including its incredibly large line-up of TVs. Right now, US customers can save $500 on Samsung’s 65-inch QD-OLED TV, this QLED 4K Tizen TV is available at Best Buy for $899 (opens in new tab), and the price of Samsung's The Frame with a 55-inch screen has dropped to $997 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

In the UK, Currys has slashed £500 off the Samsung QN90B 4K TV (opens in new tab) , while over at John Lewis, a number of Samsung TVs has received significant price reductions, including £100 off the 55-inch QN90B (opens in new tab).

Samsung TVs are renowned for their quality production, excellent specs, and numerous features, so one is well worth investing in as part of your Black Friday 2022 purchases. If you're after a model from a different manufacturer, though, we've got you covered on that front, too. We've assembled the best Black Friday TV deals around, with prices slashed on LG, Hisense, and other TV makers. We've also got price guides on TVs based on their screen size, so head over to our dedicated 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch TV deals pages.

We'll be updating this Samsung TV Black Friday deals hub through to Cyber Monday, so make sure you check back in every so often for the biggest and newest deals. For now, read on to get the lowdown on what's available.

Today's best Samsung TV Black Friday deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED TV: was $1099 now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on this big-screen Samsung TV, bringing it to a very reasonable $899. For a screen of this size, that’s not a bad deal, especially considering Samsung’s QLED panel, 4K HDR, and Dual LED backlights for enhancing both warm and cold tones. You’re only getting a basic sound system (OTS Lite) compared to some fancier models, but for picture alone you shouldn’t be disappointed.

Other sizes: 55-inch for $799 (opens in new tab), 75-inch for $1299 (opens in new tab), 85-inch for $1899 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2299 now $1799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. All of which is to say that the S95B is very good and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is shoe-in for one of the best TV deals currently going.

Other sizes: 55-inch for $1449.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN95B Neo QLED TV: was $3799 now $2999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are a sight to behold, combining the brand’s contrast-boosting QLED technology with a Mini LED backlight that floods the screen with light and boasts excellent brightness control. This QN95B model looks good on the outside, too, with a slim and zero-bezel design, alongside a decked-out sound system built into the TV itself. With $800 off, this is an extremely good deal on a very high-end 75-inch TV.

Other sizes: 55-inch for $1799 (opens in new tab), 65-inch for $2399 (opens in new tab), 85-inch for $3499 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV (2022): was $1,497 now $997 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the 55-inch version of The Frame (2022), a TV that impressed us with its excellent glare-reduction capabilities in our hands-on review (opens in new tab) earlier this year. If you're into art and are seeking a TV that was specifically designed to display art, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV: was $3,999 now $3,299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 75-inch version of Samsung's next-best 8K TV is hovering around its lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal that gives you $700 off. When we reviewed the QN800B (opens in new tab), praise was heaped upon its dynamic picture and slim, stylish design. 8K TVs are still notably pricier than their 4K counterparts, but this Black Friday deal helps to narrow the gap.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday deal on Samsung's 65-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming. This set could dip even lower on Cyber Monday, but it's still a deal worth grabbing now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED TV: was $5,499 now $3,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering its best deal yet on the 85-inch version of Samsung's flagship QN95B Neo QLED TV: a full $2,000 off. That's a lot of money saved on the best and brightest mini-LED model the company makes, a TV that we admired for its spectacular picture and gorgeous design in our review (opens in new tab). There may be less expensive 85-inch TVs on sale right now, but few that can hold a candle to the QN95B when it comes to brightness.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)This sale on the 75-inch version of Samsung's next-best mini-LED 4K TV is among the best we've seen so far this year. With this set, you can expect deep blacks, excellent brightness, and a wide viewing angle for an LCD model. It's also great for gaming, and at this new, low price it's a great deal as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN95B Neo QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Big TVs deserve big discounts, and this premium Samsung TV is no exception. You can now get $600 off the 65-inch QN95B, getting a sleek zero-bezel screen with a powerful Mini LED backlight and extensive Dolby Atmos sound system built in. For any gamers out there, you’ll also get an Xbox Wireless controller thrown in for free!

Other sizes: 55-inch for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab), 75-inch for $2,999.99 (opens in new tab), 85-inch for $3,499.99 (opens in new tab)

Today's best Samsung TV Black Friday deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43BU8000 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was £549 now £389 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another great budget display, this Samsung 43BU8000 model features a super slim-line design, a Samsung's Smart platform (for compatibility with Alexa and Google), and the Crystal Processor 4K for excellent upscaling quality. While not quite as high-end as a QLED, this is a good option if you want something relatively decent but don't want to spend too much.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-Inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £929 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a super 48% saving, this Samsung 4K TV is an absolute steal at its current price. Its Quantum Matrix Technology means its picture quality is, well, quality in light and dark settings, while its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature makes gaming sessions as crystal clear and crisp as they come. Add in that dynamic 3D sound, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 4K QLED resolution, and you're getting more bang for your buck. Snap this one up ASAP.

(opens in new tab) Samsung BU8000 75-inch 4K TV: was £1,399 now £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A 75-inch TV for under £1000? What's not to love? The Samsung BU8000 obviously doesn't have quite the vibrancy of Samsung higher-priced QLED TVs, but this is an exceptionally fair trade off for this much TV real estate for less than a grand – especially as Samsung delivers some of the best budget bang for buck around. The BU8000 has solid upscaling and virtual 3D surround sound. There's no HDMI 2.1 for new-gen gaming but ALLM is on hand to help with ultra low lag.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was £1,299 now £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The QN90B delivers Samsung's best 4K image quality from its latest range, featuring a super-advanced mini-LED backlight for incredible brightness and best-in-class contrast, while the QLED panel means bold and natural colours. HDR looks incredible, and it's much brighter than OLED TVs, so is ideal for daylight viewing. It's also equipped for next-gen gaming, with 4K 120Hz and VRR support. It even sounds good! We also gave the QN95B (which is essentially identical for images, but with a different design) five stars.