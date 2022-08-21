The best mattress for side sleepers has up to $350 off in this early Helix Labor Day sale

Popular American mattress brand Helix has launched its early access Labor Day sale, with the usual mixture of discounts and free gifts to choose between. The headline offer is you can save up to $350 on a Helix mattress (opens in new tab), and you'll get two free Dream pillows added to your order. But there are a number of discounts avaliable, depending on how much you spend.

For the maximum $350 saving, you'll need to spend $2,950 or more - by adding a bed base or bedding to your mattress order, for example, and using code: LDSALE350 at checkout. But there's still $100 off the cheapest Helix mattresses too. You need to spend $600 or more to activate this discount, and use Helix discount code: LDSALE100.

Our favorite mattress is the Helix Midnight, which now now starts from $699 (opens in new tab) for a twin size, down from $799. It's the top-rated option for side sleepers in our best mattress guide, and well worth considering if you're looking for great support and a cool night's sleep.

The Labor Day sales are a good time to buy a new mattress: prices tend to drop from their highest over the summer (before falling slightly again for Black Friday in November). Still, remember that this is an early access Labor Day mattress sale - the price is likely to go down by another $50 closer to the official holiday on September 5, if previous Helix mattress sales are anything to go by.

Helix Labor Day mattress sale: early access deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight mattress: from $799 $699 + two free pillows at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $150 - Ranked second in our best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) guide, the Helix Midnight is still our favorite mattress for side sleepers here at TechRadar. This medium-feel mattress offers excellent support and a cool base, resulting in a very comfortable night's sleep. A queen now costs $1,099, down from £1,199, while a king has $150 off, dropping it to $1,399 from $1,549.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: from $1,199 $1,099 + two free pillows at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 - The Helix Midnight Luxe is the premium version of the excellent Helix Midnight mattress. It has zoned lumbar support so it contours to your body more effectively, as well as a choice of cooling covers to help you stay cool. A queen now costs $1,849, down from $2,049, and all sizes comes with two free pillows.

Helix discount codes to use

Here's the full run-down of the savings available and the discount codes you need to add at checkout:

$100 off when you spend $600+ with code: LDSALE100

when you spend $600+ with code: $150 off when you spend $1,250+ with code: LDSALE150

when you spend $1,250+ with code: $200 off when you spend $1,700+ with code: LDSALE200

when you spend $1,700+ with code: $250 off when you spend $2,550+ with code: LDSALE250

when you spend $2,550+ with code: $300 off when you spend $2,700+ with code: LDSALE300

when you spend $2,700+ with code: $350 off when you spend $2,950+ with code: LDSALE350

All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can make sure you have the right one by actually sleeping on it, rather than spending 15 minutes with it in a showroom. It can take up to three weeks to adjust to a new mattress, so you'll need to give it at least 21 nights before making a decision. (That's true for any new mattress.)

You'll also get a 10 or 15-year limited warranty included, depending on which mattress you buy, plus free delivery on all orders.