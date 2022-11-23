The best laptop money can buy gets a massive price cut for Black Friday

For those looking for a powerful yet sleek gaming laptop, look no further than the Razer Blade 14 at Amazon for only $1,999 (opens in new tab). That's nearly 30% off the retail price, making it a rare deal for such an expensive laptop.

Black Friday deals are a great way to save big on an expensive gaming laptop, and the Razer Blade line is considered some of the best – and most expensive – out there. Thanks to this excellent Black Friday laptop deal, you can nab one for a huge discount as retailers are usually more willing to give deeper discounts on premium products when they need to clear out space for next year's models.

And this machine is no slouch, as it packs an RTX 3080 GPU, Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. This gaming laptop will destroy any of the best PC games it comes into contact with on the highest settings and most of them with ray tracing active to boot.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Razer Blade 14 deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop: was $2,799 now $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Score yourself a whopping $800 discount on one of the best gaming laptops money can buy this Black Friday. With a speedy RTX 3080 GPU, Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, the Razer Blade 14 packs some serious power into an impressively lightweight frame. A fully aluminum unibody chassis also makes this machine exceptionally stylish for a gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find on the market, period. Not only does it come with some excellent specs, like the RTX 3080 graphics card, Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage space, but it's all somehow encased in a thin and sleek form factor that's truly easy to carry around.

It also has a great port selection, games well on either 1080p or 1440p resolutions, and has a vibrant 165Hz refresh rate display that's competitive with the best gaming monitor that you'd normally use with a full-sized gaming PC.

You'll find all the lowest prices for the Razer Blade 14 from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK