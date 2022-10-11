The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet

The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off.

Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new tab), which is a very tempting 24% off.

This is one of the best discounts we've seen during Amazon's October Big Smile Sale, particularly since deep discounts like this for many Apple products have been few and far between. That's particularly been the case with Apple Watches, with only a rare offer now and then, typically at no more than 5%-10% off in total.

It's impossible to tell whether we'll see a repeat of this offer or a better one during next month's Black Friday 2022 sale event, so if you've been keen on an Apple Watch, you really ought to consider this opportunity.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS+Cellular) | AU$549 AU$415.65 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$133.35) Today's best Apple Watch deal is the 44mm Apple Watch SE GPS+Cellular edition on sale for under AU$416 at Amazon. That's a massive AU$133 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartwatch.

The 2020 Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7, but sits at a much cheaper price. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep and calories burned, and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

And getting the GPS+Cellular version means you can leave your paired iPhone behind at home when you're out and about, and you'll still be able to take calls and respond to notifications. You will need to speak to your telco to get the Watch set up on the network, and that will of course cost extra. Still, the freedom it affords is great.

The smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE is also discounted by 14% (opens in new tab) (down to AU$427), making the larger option the more attractive deal if you're in the market for a new feature-packed smartwatch.

