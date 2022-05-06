The 19 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts from Amazon that will arrive in time

Mother's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, May 8), and if you're still looking for a last-minute gift for mom, then fear not. Our Mother's Day gift roundup includes 19 of the best gifts for moms from Amazon that arrive in time for Mother's Day.



Our list of Mother's Day gifts includes everything from an espresso maker, an oil diffuser, and house slippers to the Apple Watch, Kindle e-reader, and the best-selling AirPods Pro. The best part about our Mother's Day gift ideas roundup is that not only will all our items ship in time for Mother's Day, but all the gifts are also on sale. This means you're not only scoring a great gift for mom, but you're also saving money.



Because time is running to order a gift in time for Mom's big day, we've also included last-minute flower delivery options and e- gift cards to retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Amazon, and more. You'll find all the links to Mother's Day gift guides below, followed by our hand-picked gifts from Amazon that will arrive in time for Mother's Day.

19 best Mother's Day gifts from Amazon

1. Amazon: last-minute flowers starting at $24.99

Amazon is a fantastic choice for last-minute Mother's Day gifts with several bouquet arrangements to choose from. For prime members, you can choose free two-hour delivery if you live near a Whole Foods grocery store.

2. Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - A great Mother's Day gift idea, Amazon has the best-selling Kindle e-reader on sale for $54.99. That's a total savings of $35 and just $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

3. JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Espresso Mugs: $23.95 $16.95 at Amazon

Save $7 - Pick up these best-selling glass espresso mugs for mom at Amazon for just $16.95. The double-wall insulated mugs hold 5.4 ounces of coffee and will keep your liquids hot while keeping your hands cool.

4. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 $34.88 at Amazon

Save $25.11 - The Revlon One-Step hairdryer has over 285,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for Mother's Day for $34.88. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

5. Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers: $15.95 $14.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite Mother's Day gifts from Amazon is these top-rated fuzzy house slippers for just $14.99. The slippers have over 23,000 positive reviews and are available in several different colors and prints.

6. Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $22 – A great gift for the mom that wants to stay connected, Amazon has the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for just $27.99. That's a massive 44% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

7. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $189 $120.49 at Amazon

Save $68.58 - A great Mother's gift idea for the java lover, Amazon has the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker on sale for $120.49 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button.

8. Tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler: $15.99 at Amazon

While this 20oz glass tumbler from Tronco isn't on sale, it's still a great gift idea and an excellent value for just $15.99 at Amazon. Available in several different colors, the durable glass tumbler comes with a bamboo lid and a silicone protective sleeve.

9. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's Mother's Day gift ideas include the 2021 Fire HD 10 on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 10-inch tablet packs the powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life.

10. Magnolia Table: $29.99 $16.95 at Amazon

Save $13 - If your mom loves to cook, she'll love the top-rated Magnolia Table cookbook from Joanna Gaines. The New York Times best-seller includes recipes inspired by Gaines family favorites and classic comforters like dips, desserts, main dishes, and more.

11. Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray: $57.97 $49.97 at Amazon

Save $8 - Give mom the gift of luxury this Mother's Day with this top-rated bathtub caddy that's on sale for $49.47 at Amazon. Made from premium quality bamboo, the bathtub caddy is expandable and features slip-resistant silicone grips to prevent the caddy from sliding.

12. Jade Roller & Gua Sha: $16.99 $13.72 at Amazon

Save $3 - A popular Mother's Day gift is this Jade Roller & Gua Sha made of rose quartz and has over 39,000 positive reviews from Amazon. This Mother's Day gift allows mom to relieve muscle tension and reduce facial puffiness so she can look fresh and firm.

13. Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - You can get the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $329 at Amazon - just $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's Mother's Day deal applies to the Black sports band.

14. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $42.99 $25.79 at Amazon

Save $17.20 - A customer favorite from today's Mother's Day sale, these top-rated pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection are on sale for a record-low price of $25.79 when you apply the 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

15. Homeweeks Essential Oil Diffuser: $25.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Fill your home with essential oils while also keeping the air moistened with the Homeweeks essential oil diffuser, which is on sale for just $20.99. The oil diffuser has over 3,000 positive reviews and includes a remote control so you can change the speed and color of the diffuser.

16. Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $74 - If you really want to treat mom, the Apple AirPods Pro make a great gift idea and are on sale at Amazon for $174.99 right now. That's a massive $74 discount and the best deal we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

17. Ultrean Air Fryer: $95.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $46 - If you're looking for an air fryer as a Mother's Day gift idea, Amazon has the top-rated Ultrean air fryer on sale for just $49.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features grill, roast, and bake cooking functions.

18. Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - The Kindle Paperwhite is always a popular Mother's Day gift and Amazon has the e-reader on sale for $104.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling waterproof e-reader now features a 6.8-ich glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

19. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase: $9.99 at Amazon

For just $9.99, you can gift mom a set of two luxurious satin pillowcases from Amazon. The 20x30 pillowcases have over 241,000 positive reviews and help protect skin and reduce split ends for a better night's rest.

