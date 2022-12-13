Telstra’s NBN plans are back down to just AU$1 for a limited time

By Jasmine Gearie
published

Get your first month for a buck and save up to AU$139

Who said you have to wait until the Boxing Day sales to get a good deal? For a limited time, Telstra is offering your first month on its NBN plans for just AU$1 (opens in new tab), which could save you up to AU$139 depending on what speed you choose.

The plans eligible for this deal are Telstra’s NBN 50 (opens in new tab), NBN 100 (opens in new tab) and NBN 250 plans (opens in new tab), and you’ve now got until December 19 to pick them up for a buck.

Keep in mind that your internet bill will revert back to the standard pricing after your first month. For Telstra’s NBN 50 plan, standard pricing is AU$95 a month, while NBN 100 costs AU$110 a month and NBN 250 sets you back AU$140 ongoing.

Signing up to this AU$1 deal won’t lock you into a Telstra NBN plan for a set period though, as you’re able to cancel anytime. If you decide to leave within the first 24 months of signing up, you just need to return the modem or pay a AU$200 non-return fee – no other exit fees apply.

In our Telstra NBN review, one of our criticisms was that its NBN 50 plans are too expensive compared to what you can get from the competition – it costs around AU$20 more each month. While its NBN 50 plan offers a maxed-out typical evening speed of 50Mbps, plenty of other internet providers do the same, and at a much cheaper price.

We’d argue that Telstra’s NBN 250 plan is where the best value lies. This is because it’s the only telco on the market that currently offers a top typical evening speed of 250Mbps in this tier, though Aussie Broadband (opens in new tab) and Origin (opens in new tab) are hot on its heels with advertised speeds of 244Mbps during the peak evening hours.

