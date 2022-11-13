The best headphones in the world return to their lowest price ever for Black Friday

You don't need to wait until Black Friday for a deal on Sony's best noise-cancelling wireless headphones. Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are back to their cheapest price ever.

That means you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones at Amazon for £299 (was £379.99) (opens in new tab). It's only the second time these best-in-class cans have been this low, making it a great time to pick up a pair and get ahead of the rush. Why buy now? Well, we don't see this price being beaten in the rest of this year's Black Friday deals.

We're especially enthusiastic as we're big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM5 here at TechRadar. They've been awarded a maximum five-star review, where we called them the "best headphones in the world".

High praise was given to the well-balanced audio and industry-leading noise cancellation, though they are pricier compared to the previous and similar Sony WH-1000XM4. However, this discount takes that edge off, making them a more appealing upgrade.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £380 £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £81 – Simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The XM4 were outstanding and the older XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £80 off. They've only been as cheap as this once before - and these cans only launched in May 2022. This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

If these premium cans are still a little out of your price range then do check out some other options in the early Amazon Black Friday deals, including the more budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 earbuds for £49 (opens in new tab). We'll also share many more Black Friday headphone deals in the weeks ahead if you have a different brand or type in mind.