Sennheiser has quality wireless headphones for more than $50 off right now

If you're on the market for a new pair of high-quality Bluetooth headphones (and let's be honest, who isn't looking for these lately?), two pairs of Sennheiser headphones have deals that are well worth checking out.

Sennheiser is already known for making quality headphones, and these two shouldn't disappoint. The Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC headphones impressed us in our review, scoring high marks for their noise cancellation and long 20-hour battery life. Normally priced at $200, these headphones were already a good value for Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation, but the Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC headphones are now $52 off on Amazon.

For an even more budget-friendly option, the Sennheiser HD 4.40 headphones offer a lot of the same features as the HD 4.50 pair but they come in at $99 on Amazon. This pair misses out on active noise cancellation, but with a closed-back design and over-the-ear fit, they should do a fairly good job of shutting out unwanted noise anyway.

Both pairs of headphones feature built-in microphones for taking calls, connect with Bluetooth 4.0 and support the AptX codec for higher quality audio. To top it off, these wireless headphones don't stop when the batteries die, as both pairs come with audio cables for use with 3.5mm audio jacks.