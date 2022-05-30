Save up to $300 with these ridiculous Memorial Day Chromebook deals

If you're looking to pick up some cheap Chromebook hardware as part of today's seasonal sales, then you've come to the right place.

Memorial Day sales are in full swing at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon right now, and the former is offering an almighty $300 off the HP Chromebook x2 11 (now just $299 from $599 (opens in new tab)). That price represents a saving of more than 50%, making this one of the best laptop discounts we've spotted so far in retailers' Memorial Day laptop sales.

But the HP Chromebook x2 11 isn't the only hardware of its kind on offer this Memorial Day. Chromebooks make for lightweight and versatile laptops – they're perfect for general browsing, school work, sending emails, and other everyday tasks that don't require huge amounts of power – and below, we've rounded up a handful of Memorial Day Chromebook deals we think are definitely worth considering.

Bets Memorial Day Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x2 11: $599 $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - If you're after an ultra-portable, lightweight laptop that offers solid performance and long battery life on the cheap, look no further than the HP Chromebook x2 11, now just $299 at Best Buy. Like other 2-in-1 portables, this HP Chromebook sports a detachable keyboard design, which makes it feel more like a tablet that can be transformed into a laptop – much like Apple’s higher-end iPads and the Surface Pro – rather than vice versa. Read our full review of the laptop here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $499 $229 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 - Almost as good as the above Best Buy deal is this $270 saving on the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which is now just $229 at the same retailer. The first Chromebook from Acer to be powered by AMD hardware, the Spin 514 represents a big leap in performance for Chrome OS-based laptops. With AMD Ryzen 3000 series mobile processors and integrated graphics, along with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, it boasts the kind of specs we’d expect to see in Windows 10 laptops, offering consistently powerful performance uncommon to the majority of Chromebooks. Read our hands-on review of the laptop here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $127 - Unlike the more powerful Chromebooks listed above, the HP 11A G8 EE is all about durability. Designed with students in mind, this laptop is built to survive falls from desks, splashes from drinks and tugs on its power cord. It also boasts reinforced keys and metal-hardened corners. You'll still get a competent AMD processor and 4GB of RAM from this one, too, making it an excellent choice for those on-the-go. Walmart is currently offering an impressive $127 off its RRP.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $249 $149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Rather like the HP 11A G8 EE, the Acer Chromebook 315 is focused on portability and durability – but that doesn't mean it lacks useful features. For just $149 at Best Buy right now, you'll get an impressive HDR camera, fast wireless connectivity and a long-lasting battery life, allowing you to run your favorite Google apps (and access your photos, videos, music and documents) with ease. Act quickly, though – we don't expect this deal to last long.

