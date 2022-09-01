Save £300 on the Oppo Find X3 Neo and get a premium phone at a budget price

It’s a great time for Oppo phone deals at the moment. So, if you are looking to get a good mid-range phone for less, this Amazon deal on the Oppo Find X3 Neo saves you £300 (opens in new tab) - which is more than 40% off.

The starting price for the Oppo Find X3 Neo is usually £699, but with this Amazon deal, you get the device for just £407.99 - that's SIM-free with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For those who are used to looking at the exorbitant prices for iPhone deals or Samsung phone deals, this might be a refreshing sight.

The device itself has a bright, vivid and crisp 6.55-inch display and runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels - all you really need at this size. The 90Hz refresh rate screen adds a touch of extra smoothness and its HDR10+ support balances out colours and detail visibility for when you’re streaming shows on Netflix and Prime Video.

It also has a good camera for social media snaps in both bright and low light conditions - so that's dinner date pics sorted! Its battery is also good and easily lasts a full day of use. It doesn't support wireless charging yet but will charge up to full in just over 30 minutes.

If your budget isn’t massive then this deal is worth thinking over as you could snatch a really good phone for a relatively cheap price.

Outside the UK? Check out the best deals in your region just below.

Today's best Oppo Find X3 Neo deal

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X3 Neo: £699 £407.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £292 – If you are looking for a cheap price on a good phone, this Oppo Find X3 Neo deal is the option for you. With a discount of almost £300, you can get yourself a mid-range phone at the price of a budget handset, basically. The phone has a great display, camera and a lasting battery that can fulfil all your day-to-day needs.

See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Find the best Oppo Find X3 Neo deals in your region (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $653.62 (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

Still looking for the right device for you? Check out all our best mobile phone deals here at TechRadar.