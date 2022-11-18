Save more than a third on these early Black Friday Chromebook deals

Black Friday is less than a week away, but the early deals we're seeing are pretty phenomenal.

If you want a great deal on a great Chromebook, look no further: we've trawled through all the major retailers and collated our pick of the very best discounts available in the early sales.

Chromebooks are an awesome choice for anyone who wants a cheap laptop - they're lightweight, affordable, and use the flexible Google Chrome operating system to provide a user experience that should prove welcoming and straightforward for even the most tech-averse buyer.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, for example, is now just $230 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This ultra-thin Chrome-powered laptop is perfect for anyone with a Samsung phone or tablet thanks to the Galaxy Ecosystem, which makes transferring files and apps a breeze.

If you fancy something with a bit more processing power, there's the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i - reduced by over a hundred bucks to a very reasonable price of $300 (opens in new tab).

If you're shopping from the UK, you might want to check out the Asus Chromebook Flip C433, a powerful 2-in-1 laptop reduced by more than a third to £330 (opens in new tab), or the sleek detachable Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, now just £250 (opens in new tab).

There are plenty of other early Black Friday Chromebook deals out there, so read on for our top picks. If you're not from the US or the UK, our nifty deals widget at the bottom of this article will find the best deals for your region!

The best Chromebook deals right now (US)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $430 $300 at Amazon

A premium Chromebook for a decidedly non-premium price, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is a super-thin Chrome laptop from Lenovo with an Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 360-degree hinge and FHD touchscreen make this little unit a productivity beast.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: $300 $230 at Amazon

Samsung's lightweight Chromebook has always been one of our favorites, from its sleek black chassis to its comfortable keyboard. At this discount, it's one of the best-value Chromebooks you can buy if you want a laptop that feels premium but doesn't cost the world.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: $380 $266 at Amazon

Another excellent Flex-series Chromebook from Lenovo, the Flex 5 offers a 13.3-inch touchscreen coupled with a hybrid laptop-tablet design that lets you go from working at your desk to watching Netflix in bed faster than you can say 'oh, that's a good deal'.

Acer Chromebook 315: $249 $149 at Walmart

Consider upgrading to this Acer Chromebook 315 if you'd prefer a laptop with a larger screen at a low price. This is still a basic device to the option above but comes with a 15.6-inch display, so it's less portable but still an affordable pick for school work and light use. It's still tough and reasonably light, plus it has a battery life of around 12 hours, so a good choice if you're carrying it around with you all day.

The best Chromebook deals right now (UK)

Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA:was £499 now £330 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is already a great value proposition for anyone on the lookout for an affordable but robust Chromebook. After all, its Intel Core i5 and 8GB will power you through all things ChromeOS, though you’ll want to lean on the cloud for storage as you’re getting just 128GB of space. With a Holiday price cut of £150, this Chromebook might be one of the most shockingly good price-to-performance deals out there.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513: was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Amazon

When we reviewed (opens in new tab) this Chromebook, we were impressed by its strong battery, sleek design, and 2-in-1 form factor making this an excellent Chromebook for those who work on the go. If that sounds like the kind of laptop you need, now is the perfect time to buy it as it’s been discounted by £100, its second lowest price this year.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon

£100 off one of the best compact detachable Chromebooks on the market? Yes, please. The IdeaPad Duet 3 is essentially a Chrome-powered tablet with a gorgeous 2K touchscreen that can clip onto a robust little keyboard to enter laptop mode. Powered by the versatile Snapdragon 7c chip, the Duet 3 boasts excellent battery life and stylus support for artists.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: £429.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Anyone looking for a good 2-in-1 Chromebook this Black Friday should definitely check out this deal. The IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook from Lenovo weighs less than 2kg, and provides an FHD touchscreen for effortlessly swapping between laptop and tablet mode. With £150 off the retail price, this is the cheapest the Flex 3 Chromebook has ever been sold for.

With deals this good, there really is no point waiting until next week. If you're looking for a specific model, you can check out our complete list of Black Friday Chromebook deals, and if you're after some non-Chrome laptops we've listed the best early laptop Black Friday deals as well.