Samsung's all-new QLED 8K TV gets a $200 price cut with this epic pre-oder deal

Get your hands on Samsung's all-new Neo QLED 8K TV and score a $200 discount with this rare deal. For a limited time, Samsung is offering $200 in credits when you pre-order the 2022 Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.



The 2022 Samsung QN900B Series TV delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and sharp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's new and improved 8K Neural Quantum processor. You'll now have more control over your TV's brightness levels, and the New Shape Adaptive Light technology gives you a more immersive experience. You're also getting smart capabilities, an ultra-wide viewing angle, and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro for a powerful surround sound experience.



Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TV will ship on April 15, and you'll receive your $200 Samsung credit via email 15 days after your purchase. This promotion from Samsung is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this pre-order deal now before it's too late.

Samsung QLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): $4,999.99 at Samsung

Save $200 - You can pre-order Samsung's all-new Neo QLED 8K TV and receive $200 in Samsung credit with your purchase. The 2022 Samsung QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display.



75-inch model: $6,499.99 85-inch model: $8,499.99

More TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals and the cheapest OLED TV deals happening right now.