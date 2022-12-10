Samsung TV deals offer QLED and OLED displays with Black Friday-beating prices

Samsung is running a 'Discover' event (opens in new tab) this week that's offering some fantastic TV deals on premium QLED and OLED displays, many of which match or beat Black Friday's prices.

For example, take this 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED display, currently retailing for $700 (was $1,099) (opens in new tab). This one's matching its Black Friday deal from a few weeks back and offering a very, very compelling choice if you want a decently sized premium TV with top-flight specs at a reasonable price point. Not only do you get a great quality QLED display here, but you'll also get a TV that's capable of outputting 120Hz at 4K - particularly great for next-gen gaming.

For a slightly bigger QLED display, check out the 65-inch Q80B on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab). This is a more premium option than the Q70A, but it's a fantastic Black Friday-level deal on a 2022 model - and one that features the latest 4K processor and support for Quantum HDR 12x. This is essentially the best TV you can get right now in the Samsung QLED range without shelling out for one of the incredibly pricey 8K Neo-QLED displays.

And one more recommendation from us - this 55-inch S95B OLED for $1,449.99 (was $2,199) (opens in new tab), which is featuring a price that beats Black Friday's by a whole $200. Again, this is another pricey buy but one that will set you up for a quality viewing experience for a good few years down the line. With an OLED panel, you're going to get unbeatable contrast and gorgeous, deep blacks, although this display is also fully capable of pushing 120Hz at 4K resolutions for all those games.

This weekend's best TV deals at Samsung

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's December Discover event is offering a huge discount on the mid-range 2021 Q70A series QLED TVs - a great choice middle ground between the Q60A and Q80A. This one's essentially packing the same ports (including HDMI 2.1) and beefy processor as the Q80BA, but has an edge-lit backlight display instead of full array. In layman's terms, it's just behind the more expensive display in HDR and viewing angles (although still great).

65-inch: $1,399 $999 (opens in new tab) | 75-inch: $2,299 $1,599 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80B Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Discover event TV deals is offering another chance to snag the excellent 2022 Q80B series QLED at the price featured over Black Friday. The Q80B series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and as you'd expect features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.

85-inch: $3,299 $2,199 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,199 now $1,449.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

While Samsung is traditionally known for its QLED displays, it also offers the S95B Series - an amazing OLED that ranks up there with the very best LG displays. Quantum Dot technology gives the S95B superbly bright colors, while an array of HDMI 2.1 ports means it's also a fantastic choice for next-gen gaming too.

65-inch: $2,999 $1,799 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

