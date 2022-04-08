Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets first-ever $100 discount at Amazon

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 deals hunters have their best chance yet to get a nice discount at Amazon this week with the retailer's first-ever discounts across the entire range.

With a full $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is now $699 (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S22 Plus is now $899 (opens in new tab), and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra is now $1,099 (opens in new tab). While this might not seem like the biggest savings in the world, they're easily the cheapest upfront prices yet on these stunning new 2022 Android flagships.

Since launch, we've seen some fantastic Samsung Galaxy S22 deals (opens in new tab), but those have mostly been offered via the big carriers - usually with a trade-in. Samsung offers great trade-in savings for unlocked devices (up to $800, in fact), but those aren't too helpful if you're not looking to line up a trade. With these Amazon deals, you're not only doing away with the need for a pesky unlimited plan but also the need to hand over an old device.

In regards to value, paying just $699 upfront for the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) makes it easily one of the better flagships out there right now. Not only is it $100 cheaper than the iPhone 13 at this price, but a super speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, lavish 120Hz AMOLED display, and freshly tweaked camera array make it a very well featured phone indeed.

Outside the US? Check out the best Galaxy S22 deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Amazon

