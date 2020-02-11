Samsng Galaxy S10 prices have dropped thanks to the new Galaxy S20 lineup

Samsung has just made the Galaxy S20 the new official flagship, but that doesn't mean it's time to forget all about the Galaxy S10 family. They're especially worth looking at now for budget-minded shoppers since the Galaxy S10 phones are now $150 off.

Thanks to the introduction of the new Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with improved cameras, bumped-up specs, and more 5G support, prices of the Galaxy S10 family can come down. We didn't hear anything about discounts for the Galaxy S10 5G, but there's little reason to consider that model with the introduction of the entry-level Galaxy S20, which has 5G at a lower price.

But, if you're not in the market for 5G (given its limited availability), the standard Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10 Plus at a $150 discount are that much more appealing.

The Snapdragon 855 chipset powering all three of these Galaxy S10 devices isn't going to start feeling dated just because the Snapdragon 865 has superseded it. Some of us are still content with the speeds from phones packing the much older Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The cameras found in these phones also place them among the best camera phones, even if some newer phones are starting to come out ahead. You might not be recording video in 8K, but you'll get plenty of good photos and video with them at the lower resolutions that look just fine on a phone or laptop screen.

Samsung has previously offered discounts on new phones after trading in an older device. Prices may be even lower beyond the $150 discount with a trade-in now.

Check out the deal direct from Samsung: