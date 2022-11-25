Ring Intercom is on sale this Black Friday - and it's one of the best Ring Doorbell deals

Video doorbells are some of the biggest sellers among this year’s Black Friday deals – but what if you live in an apartment? Well, Ring hasn’t forgotten you, and its new Ring Intercom, which enables you to talk to callers and remotely grant access from wherever you are, is heavily discounted for Black Friday.



The Ring Intercom launched with an RRP of £119.99, but for Black Friday it’s down to just £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you a whopping 42%. You can also get it in a bundle with an extra rechargeable battery for £79.99, down from £129.99 (opens in new tab), or with an extra battery and charging station for £120.97, down from £149.99 (opens in new tab).

The Ring Intercom is mounted on the wall next to your door intercom, and connected to it. It’s easy to install and set up, and when someone rings your buzzer at your building’s front entrance you’ll get a notification on your phone – you can then talk to the caller, and, if you want, remotely grant them access to the building, whether you’re sitting in front of the TV, at the gym, or lying on a beach somewhere.

It's clever, it's convenient, and starting at just £69.99 this Ring Intercom deal is one of the best Black Friday smart home deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Ring Intercom: was £119.99 now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Intercom is the smart home gadget apartment dwellers have been waiting for. You can talk to callers from wherever you happen to be, and grant access to delivery drivers or other visitors if you need to – and at just £69.99 for Black Friday this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

(opens in new tab) Ring Intercom + additional Quick Release Battery Pack: was £149.99 now £120.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For just an extra £10 you can get the Ring Intercom with an additional quick-release battery pack, so your intercom won’t be offline while the battery is charging.

(opens in new tab) Ring Intercom + additional Quick Release Battery Pack + Charging Station: was £149.99 now £120.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This bundle gets you the Ring Intercom, an additional battery, and a dedicated charging station, making it easy to keep your intercom powered around the clock without having to hunt for a charging cable.

The Ring Intercom is easy to install – the only fiddly part is connecting it to you door intercom's wiring, but if you can wire a plug then you'll be okay, and you're guided through the whole process on the Ring app.



In addition to letting you talk to and admit delivery drivers and other callers, there's even an auto-verify feature that lets you grant time-limited access to verified Amazon delivery drivers – which will come in handy for next year's Black Friday!



If you're looking for a video doorbell rather than an intercom, check out our Black Black Friday Ring doorbell deals, and if you're looking to upgrade your home security setup take a look at our Black Friday Ring camera deals.

