Quick - these excellent Jabra wireless earbuds have hit their lowest ever price

Noise-cancelling wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro can be expensive, which is why we're always keeping our eyes peeled for a great discount - and this deal on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is well worth snapping up if you need a new pair of in-ear headphones.

Usually costing $199, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are currently available at Amazon for just $149.99. That's a saving of $50 and the lowest price we've seen for these recently-released true wireless earbuds. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

As the Jabra Elite 7 Pro were launched in October 2021, this is the first time we've seen such a large discount on the brand's flagship wireless earbuds - and we'd recommend snapping them up right away if you're on the hunt for a pair of budget-friendly AirPods Pro alternatives.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $149 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've seen for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, with an excellent saving of $50. These true wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, come with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and active noise cancellation, making them good alternatives to the AirPods Pro.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro follow in the company's tradition of making excellent true wireless earbuds that work well, fit comfortably, and sound good.

Launched in late 2021, the Elite 7 Pro offer active noise cancellation and a rugged IP57 dust and water resistance rating with good value for money - and with this deal, they're even more budget-friendly, especially if you're looking for alternatives to the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds.

When we reviewed the Elite 7 Pro, we were impressed by their compact design and solid 30-hour battery life, though we did find the audio to sound a little 'scooped' straight out of the box.

Thankfully, you can adjust the EQ settings in the accompanying app to find a sound that suits your tastes.

These aren't the best-sounding earbuds on the planet, nor the most adept at blocking out ambient noise - but they do offer a decent audio performance and any active noise cancellation at this price is very welcome. Plus, the call quality is exceptional.

