Quick - the Apple MacBook Pro 14 has $200 off at Amazon but it won't last long

The new Apple MacBook Pro 14 has just fallen to $1,799 at Amazon - that's a full $200 off its launch price and the best deal we've seen so far on the stunning ultrabook.

MacBook deals on the much-coveted Apple MacBook Pro 14 have been few and far between since its launch late last year. Until now, there's been little incentive for retailers to discount the 14-inch model, which has generally been seen as the more popular of the two new M1 Pro models (alongside the 16-inch variant). And when it has been discounted, retailers have been reluctant to offer more than a $50 price cut.

Finally, however, we've got a discount from Amazon that's actually going to help offset the hefty blow one of these machines can serve to your wallet. It's a pricey device indeed, but this Macbook deal saves you a ton of cash.

A word of advice: Amazon tends to only briefly discount new in-demand Apple products, so don't hang around if you're interested. This price could stick around for Monday's President's Day sales, but it's probably wiser to grab it sooner rather than later.

Outside the US? See all today's MacBook deals in your region below.

Apple MacBook Pro deals at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - Looking for a premium laptop? You'll have to hurry if you want to pick up the Apple MacBook Pro 14 for its cheapest price ever at Amazon - it won't last long. With Apple's latest M1 Pro chip, a gorgeous Liquid-Retina XDR display, and incredible battery life, this one's a pricey but worthwhile investment for media professionals, programmers, or ultrabook enthusiasts.

Is the Apple MacBook Pro 14 worth it?

A $200 price cut doesn't change the fact this is one very, very pricey piece of kit. We did, however, love the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) when we reviewed it last year. For industry professionals, music producers, video content creators, and other power users it's a particularly great pick.

Not only is it super powerful thanks to the new M1 Pro chip, but the MacBook Pro 14's gorgeous design and Liquid Retina XDR display are easily one of the best on the market. In short, if you have the cash and don't want to compromise on power or size, it's well worth considering.

For more information on this stunning new ultrabook, and the other models in the range, head on over to our main MacBook deals page. For alternative brands, check out this week's early President's Day laptop sales.