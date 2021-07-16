Quick – some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today are on sale

Sennheiser is currently giving shoppers a 30% discount on its impressive Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds at both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

That means you can save $80 in the US, with the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds down to just $219, and in the UK you can save £82 (now just £196). The Momentum True Wireless 2 are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, so they more than live up to their price tag, especially considering the big savings available. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deals

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299 $219 at Amazon

Save $80 - these earbuds have a stunning sound profile and support for hi-res audio, with noise cancellation baked in too to make your listening experience as great as it can be. With a seven-hour battery life, and this great deal, there's no reason not to grab a pair while you can.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £279 £196 at Amazon

Save £82 - the sound quality, battery life, and design of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are nothing short of excellent. If you have smaller than average ears, you might find them a tad uncomfortable, but they're well worth buying with this deal.View Deal

Even in 2021, these 2020 true wireless earbuds from Sennheiser are among the best best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can currently buy, and are leagues ahead of the Apple AirPods in terms of sound quality and battery life.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds come with some excellent bonus features too like hi-res audio support and noise cancellation. The design won't be perfect for those with smaller ears, but it's hard to find many other flaws.

They are quite pricey, even with this deal, but if you're after a truly amazing pair of earbuds, and want to save on them too, this is a great deal you won't want to miss.

The best Sennheiser earbud deals in your region

Not in the US or UK? No problem, we've got you covered with the best deals we can find for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in your region.