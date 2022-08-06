PSA: last chance to reserve a Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200 free

Just a reminder - we're now in the dwindling last few days of Samsung's latest reservation campaign (opens in new tab) for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones - a nifty little promotion that can score you up to $200 on the house.

To reserve your device - and get your bounty once pre-orders go live - simply sign up via the email registration form. On the landing page right now you've got two choices: either reserve a phone for a reward of $100 Samsung store credit, or reserve a phone, Galaxy Watch, and pair of Galaxy Buds for a reward of $200.

Yep, this reservation campaign isn't just about the latest smartphones from the brand, it also includes the next generation of smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

Reserve a Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 device at Samsung today (opens in new tab)

While details are still being withheld in regards to the specifics of the devices (including the names), this 'mystery' reservation campaign for Samsung's next generation of devices is almost sure to include the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Based on the fact it's about time in the product cycle and Samsung's latest trailer literally includes a foldable flip phone, we'd be utterly shocked if it wasn't the Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Note, by signing up to this reservation campaign you're under no obligation to actually purchase a device once pre-orders go live on the 10th of August. Because of this, it's actually a great low-risk option if you're somewhat interested but not completely sold on a new device.

Rumors abound for these new devices but details are still pretty light on the ground as of yet. Make sure you check out our Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumor roundup pages to see everything we know so far.

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy phone now

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy devices: reserve and get up to $200 store credit (opens in new tab)

Three 'mystery' Galaxy devices, highly likely to be the new Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds, are now available for reservation via the official Samsung Store page. Input your details now, and you'll not only secure your device for when pre-orders go live, but you'll get up to $200 of store credit on the house to spend on any number of accessories. Note, you'll get $100 credit for a phone reservation, or an impressive $200 for all three.

It's worth noting that the above reservation bonus will likely stack on top of the usual pre-order deals and promotions Samsung likes to offer at launch. The reservation page already promises trade-in rebates (likely in the $600 to $900 range) and custom colors exclusive to the Samsung store.

In recent times, we've even seen the brand throw in a free Galaxy Watch with the Fold 3 and Flip 3 devices - an amazing deal that will probably be reserved for a post-launch promotion, although we've got our fingers crossed.

If you're interested, we'll have all the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-order deals rounded up right here on TechRadar once they go live. You can also check out this week's best cell phone deals if you'd like to check out what's available right now.