Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale

The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
You'll find best-every offers from today's October Prime Day sale, like the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab), a massive $200 discount (opens in new tab) on the powerful iPad Pro and Apple's 2020 MacBook Air marked down to an all-time low price of $799 (was $999) (opens in new tab).
If you're looking for Prime Day deals on brand Apple new devices, the retailer has Apple's latest and greatest AirPods Pro marked down to a record-low price of $223.24 (was $249) (opens in new tab) and an impressive $50 discount (opens in new tab) on the Apple Watch 8.
See more of today's best Prime Day Apple deals below, and remember that you must be an Amazon Prime member (opens in new tab) to access today's sale. Today's offers end tomorrow at midnight, but we predict today's hottest deals will be gone before then.
October Prime Day sale: today's best Apple deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen):
$159 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - While we've recently seen the AirPods 2 drop to $79, today's deal is still an incredible price and an impressive discount for Apple's wireless earbuds. The 2nd generation AirPods come with a charging case that provides more than 24 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Lightning connector.
AirPods Pro 2:
$249 $223.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $25.76 – Amazon's October Prime Day sale has the AirPods Pro 2 down to $223.24 - the lowest price we've ever seen for the premium earbuds. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm):
$399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - The Apple Watch 8 was just released last month and Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the impressive display, chip, and new safety and health features. Today's discount is the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and our favorite October Prime Day Apple deal.
Apple TV 4K (32GB):
$179 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been! It reached this low price once before, but that's it. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms.
Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB):
$329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60 - If you're looking for a cheap tablet deal in today's Prime Day sale, Amazon has Apple's latest baseline entry-level iPad on sale for $269 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and fairly speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice.
Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB):
$599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $80 - For those looking for a more premium tablet, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the iPad Air on sale for $519. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet. You're getting a gorgeous liquid retina display, Apple's M1 chip, and an excellent design making it a fantastic choice if you're after a high-end tablet.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (128GB):
$1,099 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - One more fantastic Apple deal from Amazon's Prime Day includes the lowest-ever price on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is pricey, but it's the best tablet you can buy right now with 128GB of storage and laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.
MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 8GB RAM, 256GB:
$999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - Another record-low price in today's Prime Day Apple Sale is the excellent MacBook Air M1 on sale for a record-low price of $799. While a bit older, this powerful laptop is still one of the best laptops ever made, thanks to its excellent performance, battery life, and thin design.
