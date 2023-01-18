One of the best budget gaming laptops around is now even cheaper

The HP Victus 15 is constantly featured as one of the best cheap gaming laptops around and for good reason. It received a strong four out of five stars from me thanks to its solid performance and flexibility as a workhorse machine, all balanced by an excellent price that's consistently below $1,000.

While its original retail price is $1,099.99, this HP Victus 15 is $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This gives it a generous $250 discount, which puts it square in the under-$1,000 gaming laptop camp.

And the specs only sweeten the deal. This particular model is equipped with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 512GB SSD of storage space. Though the laptop's design itself is plain and it has a terrible battery life, you can still through any PC game on it and watch it run nearly all of them at reasonably high settings.

Today's best HP Victus 15 deal

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 (Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space): was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This laptop sports some impressive specs including an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 512GB SSD of storage space. All for less than $1,000, which is incredible.

This is a laptop that's purely meant to be played plugged in at all times, or else it will die on you in a matter of a few hours, but the breath of PC games it can run perfectly makes it worth the effort of keeping it near an outlet at all times.

With its great specs, the massive port selection includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, one power port, one HDMI 2.1, one SD Card Reader, one combo Jack, and one Ethernet port. It has a better selection than many newer and more expensive laptops on the market now, so you've got plenty of flexibility with this one.