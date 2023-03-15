Need fast internet? This Exetel NBN 100 plan can save you AU$132

If you’ve been considering moving to an internet plan with 100Mbps speed, Exetel has made a compelling case for you to make the switch now. The telco is offering its NBN 100 plan for just under AU$63 a month (opens in new tab), making it one of the cheapest plans available at this speed.

Exetel’s new introductory offer will see you pay AU$62.90 for your first six months on its NBN 100 plan, saving you a little over AU$132. After that discounted rate ends, you’ll pay AU$84.95 for your monthly internet bill, which is still AU$7 less than the average cost in this tier according to WhistleOut’s data (opens in new tab).

We rate Exetel as one of the best NBN providers in Australia and it’s also the current holder of our best NBN 100 plan recommendation. If you’re keen to get this deal, you’ll need to enter the code WOEX2023 at checkout and sign up before the offer ends on March 31, 2023.

It’s worth noting that budget internet provider Tangerine is also offering its NBN 100 plan for AU$62.90 a month (opens in new tab) for your first half-year. The key difference is that once that discount ends, this plan with Tangerine will revert back to its regular pricing of AU$89.90 a month, which is close to being AU$5 more expensive than Exetel.

Tangerine’s typical evening speed is also advertised at 92Mbps, while Exetel reports typical speeds of 100Mbps during the peak period between 7–11pm.

Aside from value for money, Exetel has also won us over because it’s consistently been a top-performer in the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) broadband performance data. In the last report, Exetel slotted into third place for the highest average download speed among the telcos monitored, beating both Telstra and TPG.

Another neat benefit of Exetel is its My Speed Boost feature, where very month you’ll get five free Speed Boost Days which lets you kick your internet plan up to the next tier. If you were to sign up to Exetel’s NBN 100, that means you can upgrade to an NBN 250 plan for five days a month. Unused days can rollover too, and you can store up to 30 days in total.

All things considered, you’ll be getting excellent value for money with this plan, so be sure to snap up this deal before the offer ends on March 31, 2023.