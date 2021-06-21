Namecheap's small business month sale offers extraordinary savings

A household name in domain registry, Namecheap is actually also a respectable web hosting service provider and SSL certificate provider.

To establish an online presence, a small business has a few options - a Facebook page, an Instagram page, or a personal blog. But users can only get so far without a unique domain name, which can help with credibility and professionalism.

With Namecheap, users get up to 97% in discount on domains during its annual small business sale. The huge difference allows users to scale their small businesses to get the online presence they deserve. It can be a .com for $5.98 per year (from $8.88), a .co for $3.98 per year (from $23.98), a .biz for $1.98 per year (from $15.88), other options.

Users can take advantage of this Small Business Sale by using the discount code SBM2021 when purchasing ten or more domains from the list provided on their site.

Shared hosting with Namecheap has also become a lot cheaper during the small business sale with "stellar" savings, offering complete cPanel-based shared hosting that's great for users running single or multiple sites.

This means that users get cost-effective, well-designed cPanel-powered sites for as low as $14.16 per year for their Stellar Plan, and $23.76 per year for their Stellar Plus Plan. Original rates for these plans are $33.88 and $57.88 respectively.

Best web hosting service deal Namecheap Stellar Plan - $33.88 $14.16

This plan includes up to three websites, 50 SSL's and CDN, and a free domain.View Deal

WordPress-powered sites will be glad to know that Namecheap's small business sale also includes huge discounts on the EasyWP Turbo Plan. In just a few clicks, users can get their site running with 50GB of SSD storage, supporting up to 200k visitors per month, and faster with 1.5 times more CPU and RAM.

Best web hosting service deal Namecheap EasyWP Turbo Plan - $68.88 $34.44 per year

Get your WP site started fast and cheap. Comes with 24/7 Namecheap support, free SSL and CDN, and blazingly fast WP hosting.

View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

Missing out on the massive discounts on this annual Namecheap deal won't be a wise move if you're looking to scale your growing business in less time. The huge savings on domain name registry and hosting plans are great tools to start your site's success.

With Namecheap, you get to set up your personal website, WordPress blog, or business landing page with more power and control. Users also don't have to worry about hidden fees with Namecheap hosting, and they get free website migration and 24/7 customer support to start.

These deals mean that for a fraction of the cost, users are able to enjoy unmetered bandwidth, a free website builder, domain name and privacy protection, free automatic SSL installation, free Supersonic Content Delivery Network (CDN, Namecheap’s free Content Delivery Network (CDN), and a 30-day money-back guarantee.