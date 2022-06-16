Mint Mobile plans now just $15 per month after 'deflation' sale announced

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just announced a major 'deflation' sale (opens in new tab) that cuts the price on all of its plans to just $15 per month for the first three months of service.

Regardless of whether you go for the carrier's entry-level 4GB data plan or its premium unlimited data plan, you'll pay just $45 upfront for your three months of service right now. If you've been waiting in the wings, this is a great opportunity to jump in and try the unlimited plan at the carrier. As with most Mint Mobile deals, this one is limited to new customers only - sorry if you're already signed up, folks!

Mint Mobile now just $15 per month

Try one of the best prepaid carriers on the market and beat inflation with Mint Mobile's latest promotion. Available from now until July 5th, all new customers can get any prepaid plan at Mint Mobile for just $45 upfront for three months. That means you pay just $15 per month for the unlimited data plan here – unbeatable value.

This particular promotion comes off the back of the announcement of price increases at the major carriers Verizon and AT&T – and generally fits into Mint Mobile's whole David-versus-Goliath angle over the past few years. Marketing aside, we think Mint Mobile is one of the best prepaid plans on the market currently and definitely worth a look if you're interested in saving some cash.

For those who aren't fully clued up, Mint Mobile plans essentially follow a buy-in-bulk pricing scheme where you'll save money in the long run by committing upfront. There are no contracts, and you can buy your data in allotments of three months, six months, or twelve months, with the yearly plan being the cheapest on average per month. In general, Mint offers some of the cheapest cell phone plans on the market but you'll have to pay a fair sum upfront (outside of this promo), so bear that in mind.