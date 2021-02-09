Microsoft Surface Duo undercuts the iPhone 12 Pro with this amazing deal

Microsoft’s Surface Duo just got a whole lot cheaper, with $450 knocked off at Best Buy, although the dual-screen phone isn’t exactly a bargain basement proposition even then.

Still, it’s definitely much more affordable with a price tag of $949.99 with immediate activation (or $999.99 to activate later). Normally, the activated Surface Duo with 128GB of storage would run to $1,399.99. At this discounted price, it’s now cheaper than an iPhone 12 Pro.

Best Buy is also offering the same $450 discount on the 256GB model, which is now $1,049.99 with immediate activation, or $1,099.99 otherwise.

According to Hot Hardware, which spotted these discounts, Microsoft is set to drop some major reductions on the Surface Duo come Friday, but retailers have apparently been keen to beat Microsoft to the punch. Amazon did apparently have similar offers to Best Buy, but they’ve already gone out of stock it would seem.

So, if you fancy grabbing one of these phones, it might be prudent to move sooner rather than later, as Best Buy’s stock may only last so long, too.

We praised the Surface Duo’s design and overall feel in our review, noting that it’s an excellent implementation of a dual-screen device – albeit an expensive one. At least with deals like these, the latter blow is somewhat softened…

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Unlocked: $1,399.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

This is the Duo in its default ‘glacier’ color, with 128GB of storage, unlocked and activated immediately – to activate later, you’ll pay an extra $50 premium. The Duo runs with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6GB of RAM.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB Unlocked: $1,499.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

If you’d prefer more storage, then the 256GB model is the one to look at, with the deal being essentially the same here, except you’re paying an extra $100 to double that storage.View Deal