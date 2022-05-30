Memorial Day sale brings the iPad Air 4 down to just $599.99 - a massive saving

If you're in the market for a mid-range tablet then the iPad Air line is an obvious choice - but pack one full of storage and suddenly you're looking at an almost high-end price. Not so with this iPad Air 4 (2020) deal though, which brings the price of a 256GB one down to just $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), making it one of the best tablet deals we've seen so far in Memorial Day sales.

The Wi-Fi iPad Air 4 (2020) with 256GB of storage usually costs $749.99, as that's the top storage capacity you can get for this slate, so right now it's available at a hefty $150 discount. We wouldn't wait around to grab this Memorial Day iPad sale, as it might well sell out.

Today's best Memorial Day iPad deal

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 4 (2020) 256GB Wi-Fi: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – This deal makes the iPad Air 4 remarkably affordable and is unlikely to be beaten in Memorial Day sales. This big $150 discount reduces it to just $599.99 - an amazing price for a powerful, versatile 10.9-inch slate, complete with support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. And remember, this is for a 256GB version, so it comes with plenty of storage as well.

The iPad Air 4 (2020) sits below the iPad Pro line, but it offers many of the same features, including support for the Apple Pencil (second generation) and Apple's Smart Keyboard. So this works as a real productivity and creativity machine, as well as being great for media.

On top of that, the iPad Air 4 (2020) also has plenty of power, an all-screen design housing a large 10.9-inch display, and in our tests we found it to offer around 10 hours of battery life - so enough for a boxset binge. It also runs iOS of course, so you have full access to Apple's App Store.

Better yet, this discount applies to every available shade, giving you a choice of Sky Blue, Space Gray, Green, Rose Gold, or Silver. So if you're after a new iPad this Memorial Day sale, this is an excellent choice.