Memorial Day sale brings the iPad Air 4 down to just $599.99 - a massive saving

If you're in the market for a mid-range tablet then the iPad Air line is an obvious choice - but pack one full of storage and suddenly you're looking at an almost high-end price. Not so with this iPad Air 4 (2020) deal though, which brings the price of a 256GB one down to just $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), making it one of the best tablet deals we've seen so far in Memorial Day sales.
The Wi-Fi iPad Air 4 (2020) with 256GB of storage usually costs $749.99, as that's the top storage capacity you can get for this slate, so right now it's available at a hefty $150 discount. We wouldn't wait around to grab this Memorial Day iPad sale, as it might well sell out.
Today's best Memorial Day iPad deal
iPad Pro 4 (2020) 256GB Wi-Fi:
$749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $150 – This deal makes the iPad Air 4 remarkably affordable and is unlikely to be beaten in Memorial Day sales. This big $150 discount reduces it to just $599.99 - an amazing price for a powerful, versatile 10.9-inch slate, complete with support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. And remember, this is for a 256GB version, so it comes with plenty of storage as well.
The iPad Air 4 (2020) sits below the iPad Pro line, but it offers many of the same features, including support for the Apple Pencil (second generation) and Apple's Smart Keyboard. So this works as a real productivity and creativity machine, as well as being great for media.
On top of that, the iPad Air 4 (2020) also has plenty of power, an all-screen design housing a large 10.9-inch display, and in our tests we found it to offer around 10 hours of battery life - so enough for a boxset binge. It also runs iOS of course, so you have full access to Apple's App Store.
Better yet, this discount applies to every available shade, giving you a choice of Sky Blue, Space Gray, Green, Rose Gold, or Silver. So if you're after a new iPad this Memorial Day sale, this is an excellent choice.