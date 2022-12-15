MacBook Air M1 drops to lowest-ever price at Amazon - just in time for Christmas

Attention last-minute Christmas shoppers - the excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 is just £829.99 (was £999) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - a match for its lowest-ever price.

For context, this is the same price that was briefly featured over Black Friday this November so you're getting a great deal here on one of the best laptops on the market.

While it's a little older now, we'd still recommend the MacBook Air M1 to most users thanks to its top-notch design and excellent battery life. The M1 chip inside, which has been superseded by the M2 as of 2022, can still manage a wide range of everyday tasks so it's still a great buy if you need something that matches power and portability with the stylish aesthetics Apple is known for.

And, considering the latest M2 model is currently going for £1,119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, we'd say the older M1 model is definitely the better value if you don't have a ton of cash lying around. Sure, you'll lose that latest processor and the slimmer screen bezels (standout features for the M2), but you simply can't beat the older M1 Air right now for sheer bang for the buck.

Apple MacBook Air M1 deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): was £999 now £829.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A surprise pre-Christmas sale at Amazon has the excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 back down to its lowest-ever price. This deal - which matches the one offered on Black Friday in November - makes what's arguably one of the best-value high-end laptops on the market even better. While it's not the latest model anymore, decent performance, a gorgeous design, and unbeatable battery life still make the 2020 Air a fantastic buy.

