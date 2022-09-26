Live
Amazon sale: all of today's best deals on smart home tech, TVs and more
All the best offers available right now at the retailer
You join us for a brand new week and a whole host of new deals in the latest Amazon sales. The retailer has refreshed its list of discounted products to bring you big savings across some of the most popular Amazon devices, as well as reductions on Fire TVs and laptops. Check out all of these top offers and more just below - and stick with us throughout the week for even more brilliant bargains.
To get you started, we've hand-picked today's top five must-see offers from the retailer's vast selection, including laptops, 4K TVs, streaming sticks, readers, smart speakers and more. Then, stick with us for regular updates as we share all the latest deals from significant Amazon sales – including the recently announced Prime Early Access Sale – and events leading all the way up to Black Friday 2022.
Remember, too, that Amazon Prime members get free delivery on all orders, alongside a vast selection of other perks. New subscribers can get a one-month Amazon Prime free trial. For everyone else, a subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for a year-long membership.
Today's 5 best Amazon deals in the US
- Toshiba 50-inch C350 4K Smart TV:
$429.99$299.99 at Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311:
$249.99$199.99 at Amazon
- Amazfit Band 5 Activity Tracker:
$39.99$29.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999$849 at Amazon
- Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld:
$349.99$299.99 at Amazon
Today's 5 best Amazon deals in the UK
- Echo Dot (4th Gen):
£49.99£19.99 at Amazon
- Echo Show 5:
£74.99£34.99 at Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Controller:
£54.99£43.99 at Amazon
- Kasa Mini Smart Plug:
£19.99£11.99 at Amazon
- BaByliss Power Smooth 2400 Hair Dryer:
£35£21.99 at Amazon
You join us at an interesting time on our guide to all the best Amazon sales available right now.
First off, there are some fantastic deals today across a whole range of products - the top ones we'll share right here so you don't miss out on a bargain. As well as our key categories such as TVs, laptops, smart home tech, phones and gaming, you'll also find offers in wider home and lifestyle products like vacuums, appliances and more. Our aim is to ensure all the very best deals available on Amazon are brought to your attention - whether it's for an impromptu purchase or a product you've been waiting to find at the right price.
Secondly, the retailer has just confirmed it will hold a Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 - 12. Think of it like a mini-Prime Day full of exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members. We'll share any early deals and keep you up to date with all the latest news in the lead-up to the start of the Black Friday shopping season right here.
