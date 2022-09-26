Amazon sale: all of today's best deals on smart home tech, TVs and more

Refresh

You join us at an interesting time on our guide to all the best Amazon sales available right now.

First off, there are some fantastic deals today across a whole range of products - the top ones we'll share right here so you don't miss out on a bargain. As well as our key categories such as TVs, laptops, smart home tech, phones and gaming, you'll also find offers in wider home and lifestyle products like vacuums, appliances and more. Our aim is to ensure all the very best deals available on Amazon are brought to your attention - whether it's for an impromptu purchase or a product you've been waiting to find at the right price.

Secondly, the retailer has just confirmed it will hold a Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 - 12. Think of it like a mini-Prime Day full of exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members. We'll share any early deals and keep you up to date with all the latest news in the lead-up to the start of the Black Friday shopping season right here.