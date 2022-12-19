Last chance to bag this superb gaming laptop deal for under $600 at Best Buy

Today is one of your last chances to bag one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals all year with this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for just $599 (was $899) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

If you're on a budget, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this Lenovo's combination of an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Ryzen 5-5600H processor. With the exception of the SSD - which is a little on the small side - everything here is top-notch for $600 and should set you up great for 1080p gaming on the cheap.

Getting the 'Ti' variant of the RTX 3050 graphics card is particularly great at this price point and will give you great bang for the buck performance. For context, most machines in the $700 price bracket usually come with just the standard RTX 3050 so you're making out with a great upgrade here - especially since the graphics card does most of the heavy lifting in modern games.

And, considering it's fairly cheap (and easy) to upgrade the SSD capacity - it's pretty easy to work around the only real weak point of this machine. Overall, this one is great for the price and a decent buy - just wait too long, because Best Buy's last-minute Seasonal Sale ends on Saturday.

