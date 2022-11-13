Get exclusive access to Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals

Samsung has just posted an excellent round of early Black Friday deals on its world-class foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 devices this week. Up for grabs is an instant rebate of up to $400, alongside an additional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab).

While we've seen this trade-in rebate crop up before, this is by far the deepest upfront discount that's been offered on both devices at the official retailer. TechRadar readers are also among the first to get exclusive early access to these deals, which under other circumstances, would be available to those who managed to sign up for pre-registration at Samsung last week. In short, you're jumping the queue and getting your hands on these Samsung Black Friday deals a full week in advance.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $400 off, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

(opens in new tab)Samsung's offering its best deal this year so far with its new Black Friday promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not only can you get a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier or unlocked devices, but you'll also get an upfront discount of up to $400; depending on what storage option and carrier version you go for. While we've seen devices bundled in with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before, this is easily the best straight discount we've seen since the device was launched.

Being able to offer the most capable and comprehensive foldable experience on the planet doesn't come cheap and despite a relatively competitive starting price of $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499 – compared to other vertically-folding foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still an incredibly expensive handset for most people. That said, these Black Friday deals should help offset that hefty price tag significantly.

Naturally, if this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal (opens in new tab) does appeal, to get the most on your trade-in you need the right device. Samsung's own-brand handsets command the most value; punctuated by other recent high-end offerings, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the previous Galaxy Z Fold 3 (each of which will be accepted in working order for $1,000), while older high-end Galaxys – like the Note 20 Ultra – will still yield a generous $950.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $150 off, plus up to $600 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

The Z Flip 4 is an excellent clamshell foldable, available with a handy storage upgrade and an additional trade-in + cashback offer of up to $750. If the Z Fold 4 is the best foldable outright, the Z Flip 4 gets out vote as the best clamshell foldable on the market and the reason why we're pushing this deal.

If a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 for under $520 still doesn't float your boat (or you just don't like its particular style of folding form factor), Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also seeing a comparatively sizeable combination offer (opens in new tab), that means you can save up to $750 on this stylish clamshell.

You can grab a $150 instant rebate, alongside $600 off via an eligible trade-in (the best value Samsung phones are again the S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3, but the Z Flip 3 also qualifies as worth $600), meaning you can pick up the Flip 4 for as little as $309.99, and again, that's with increased storage (the 256GB model, rather than the 128GB one).

Outside the US? Check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals in your region below.

See more: check out all of Samsung's deals on phones this week (opens in new tab)